Jurgen Klopp Faces Selection Issue As Premier League Opener Ends In A Draw

It was a tough day for Liverpool fans as their opener with Fulham ends in a draw. Things could get even tougher for Jurgen Klopp though, as he now faces a potentially thorny selection issue.

Liverpool lacked intensity early in the match as Fulham throw everything at them and take an early lead in the 32nd minute from a towering Alexsandar Mitrovic header.

There were definitive signs of complacency on Liverpool's part and an obvious underestimation of their opponent.

Fulham remains a threat, consistently winning the ball back in midfield. Then in the 51st minute Thiago pulls up with a hamstring injury and forces Klopp's hand.

IMAGO / PA Images

Harvey Elliot comes on and Darwin Nunez replaces the largely ineffectual Roberto Firmino.

This sparks a dramatic change in Liverpool both in terms of energy and quality.

12 minutes later Darwin Nunez opens his Premier League account after he steers a wonderful cross from Mohamed Salah into the back of the net.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After a clumsy challenge from Virgil Van Dijk, Alexsandar Mitrovic gets his second from the penalty spot and Fulham reclaim the lead.

Liverpool however are still on the front foot and are back on level terms after Mohamed Salah finds the back of the net with an assist from Darwin Nunez.

The problem for Jurgen Klopp now is that Liverpool were clearly more threatening with Darwin Nunez on the pitch.

He has often shown a loyalty to more established player and Roberto Firmino will not go away quietly when it comes to playing time.

It will be extremely interesting for Liverpool fans to see this play out in the coming days. As always LFC Transfer Room will provide daily updates as thing develop.

What say you Reds does Firmino continue to get the nod or is it Darwin's times to shine?

