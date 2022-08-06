Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Faces Selection Issue As Premier League Opener Ends In A Draw

It was a tough day for Liverpool fans as their opener with Fulham ends in a draw. Things could get even tougher for Jurgen Klopp though, as he now faces a potentially thorny selection issue.

Liverpool lacked intensity early in the match as Fulham throw everything at them and take an early lead in the 32nd minute from a towering Alexsandar Mitrovic header.

There were definitive signs of complacency on Liverpool's part and an obvious underestimation of their opponent. 

Fulham remains a threat, consistently winning the ball back in midfield. Then in the 51st minute Thiago pulls up with a hamstring injury and forces Klopp's hand.

Thiago Alcantara

Harvey Elliot comes on and Darwin Nunez replaces the largely ineffectual Roberto Firmino.  

This sparks a dramatic change in Liverpool both in terms of energy and quality.

12 minutes later Darwin Nunez opens his Premier League account after he steers a wonderful cross from Mohamed Salah into the back of the net. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Darwin Nunez

After a clumsy challenge from Virgil Van Dijk, Alexsandar Mitrovic gets his second from the penalty spot and Fulham reclaim the lead. 

Liverpool however are still on the front foot and are back on level terms after Mohamed Salah finds the back of the net with an assist from Darwin Nunez.

The problem for Jurgen Klopp now is that Liverpool were clearly more threatening with Darwin Nunez on the pitch.

He has often shown a loyalty to more established player and Roberto Firmino will not go away quietly when it comes to playing time. 

It will be extremely interesting for Liverpool fans to see this play out in the coming days. As always LFC Transfer Room will provide daily updates as thing develop. 

What say you Reds does Firmino continue to get the nod or is it Darwin's times to shine?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2

By Jim Nichol-Turner23 seconds ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

‘Yes, a Great Goal, Could Have Scored Another One as Well, Maybe Two – Crazy’ - Klopp on Darwin Nunez Premier League Debut

By Matty Orme11 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries

By Neil Andrew46 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Report: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 - Disappointing Draw on Opening Day

By Jim Nichol-Turner55 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Liverpool Vs Fulham Ends In A Draw As Fulham Win The Battle For Midfield Control

By Justin Foster1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Under Par In Season Opener

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Liverpool Suffer Thiago Alcantara Injury Blow In Draw With Fulham

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

‘We Played a Really Bad Game. The Attitude Was Not Right at the Start’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Thoughts After Liverpool Held to Draw by Fulham

By Matty Orme1 hour ago