Watch: Jurgen Klopp Kicks Off With Referee Paul Tierney After Poor Decisions In Tottenham Match

Jurgen Klopp receives a yellow card after expressing his feelings on Paul Tierney's refereeing performance. Liverpool and Tottenham are level at 1-1 in what has been so far one of the games of the season.

Harry Kane got a yellow card for what should've been a red card for a should've been a red after a poor challenge on Andy Robertson. However, the controversy didn't end there, as Liverpool were later denied a penalty.

Diogo Jota ran through into the box when Emerson Royal came across, taking him out without touching the ball. Diogo Jota was incensed with the referee as Tottenham counter up field, nearly scoring themselves.

Jurgen Klopp lets Paul Tierney know exactly how is feeling about the way Tierney is refereeing the match, which earns him a yellow card. Klopp carried on muttering to himself after the referee walks away.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, James Milner , Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Bench

Caoimhin Kelleher, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Kaide Gordon, Neco Williams, Jarell Quansah

Team News

Liverpool make three changed from their 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday with Thiago missing out through COVID-19 and Jordan Henderson out through a non COVID related illness.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been dropped to the bench for Naby Keita's first start from his injury.

Tyler Morton comes in for Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson while James Milner replaces Thiago.

Kaide Gordon makes an appearance along with 18-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Adrian are all still missing through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur's Starting XI

Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Davidson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Bench

Brandon Austin, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura.

