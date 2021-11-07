'Aaron Cresswell’s Challenge on Jordan Henderson Is Reckless' - Jurgen Klopp on the Red Card Situation Against West Ham

Jurgen Klopp has given his opinion on Aarons Cresswell's challenge on Jordan Henderson in the first half.

West Ham were very lucky not to get a player sent off after they scored their first goal of the game.

Aaron Cresswell went in very hard on Jordan Henderson. He appeared to win the ball but the follow through caught Henderson.

IMAGO / Sportimage

After the game, Jurgen Klopp has given his opinion on the situation and he thinks that it was a red card.

"For me, Cresswell's challenge on Hendo is a reckless challenge. You cannot go like this and you have to control your body. For me, it is reckless.

"I think another referee and another VAR are doing another decision."

Klopp doesn't seem to happy about a few decisions by the referee and VAR today, as he said this after the game too.

"There are couple of things that happened during the game that are difficult to take. If you don't take your chances you're leaving things up to ref decisions."

Unfortunately the referee didn't go over to the monitor for this, if he did, Cresswell probably wouldn't of been on the pitch after the tackle.

