Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp On The Match: ‘I Am Not Over The Moon’

Liverpool are through the the quarter-finals of the Champions League, following a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan. After the match, Jurgen Klopp gave his reactions to his team’s qualification.

After beating the Italian champions at the San Siro in the first leg, the Reds took a 2-0 lead into last night’s match at home. The away side however, came to Anfield and got a 1-0 win, which wasn’t good enlightening overall to qualify.

A sensational strike by Lautaro Martinez saw the Italians take the lead on the night, but after a red card for Alexis Sanchez, Jurgen Klopp’s men were able to see the tie off comfortably. Liverpool will now go into next week’s quarter-final draw, as they continue to fight on all fronts and aim for the unlikely quadruple.

Speaking after the match’s Jurgen Klopp revealed his delight for going through, however wasn’t too pleased with the chances his side missed.

"I am really happy we went through and over the two legs we deserved it. We had some problems tonight including the quality of the opponent. We had our chances but I didn't like our counter-press. We lost the ball in strange moments. It wasn't how I wanted it.

"It was a bit slapstick how we missed our chances but we could have won. We are through against a strong opponent. The first 20 minutes I didn't like our counter-press. That has nothing to do with our opponents, that was just us.

"When we conceded, the finish was really brilliant but we could have done things differently. We could have played better. "Inter score and it's more exciting, but they get the red card and then we can control it completely. We are in the quarter-finals."

Liverpool's manager was overall delighted to go through, but 'not over the moon'.

"The goal we conceded we shouldn't have even though the finish was brilliant. I don't tell the boys it was out of range, these things can happen - we just make sure we're better next time.

"The main target in this competition is to get through but I am not over the moon."

