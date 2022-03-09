Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp On The Match: ‘I Am Not Over The Moon’

Liverpool are through the the quarter-finals of the Champions League, following a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan. After the match, Jurgen Klopp gave his reactions to his team’s qualification.

After beating the Italian champions at the San Siro in the first leg, the Reds took a 2-0 lead into last night’s match at home. The away side however, came to Anfield and got a 1-0 win, which wasn’t good enlightening overall to qualify. 

Jurgen Klopp

A sensational strike by Lautaro Martinez saw the Italians take the lead on the night, but after a red card for Alexis Sanchez, Jurgen Klopp’s men were able to see the tie off comfortably.  Liverpool will now go into next week’s quarter-final draw, as they continue to fight on all fronts and aim for the unlikely quadruple. 

Speaking after the match’s Jurgen Klopp revealed his delight for going through, however wasn’t too pleased with the chances his side missed. 

"I am really happy we went through and over the two legs we deserved it. We had some problems tonight including the quality of the opponent. We had our chances but I didn't like our counter-press. We lost the ball in strange moments. It wasn't how I wanted it.

"It was a bit slapstick how we missed our chances but we could have won. We are through against a strong opponent. The first 20 minutes I didn't like our counter-press. That has nothing to do with our opponents, that was just us.

"When we conceded, the finish was really brilliant but we could have done things differently. We could have played better. "Inter score and it's more exciting, but they get the red card and then we can control it completely. We are in the quarter-finals." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Liverpool's manager was overall delighted to go through, but 'not over the moon'. 

"The goal we conceded we shouldn't have even though the finish was brilliant. I don't tell the boys it was out of range, these things can happen - we just make sure we're better next time.

"The main target in this competition is to get through but I am not over the moon." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Match Coverage

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp On The Match: ‘I Am Not Over The Moon’

By Damon Carr5 minutes ago
Inter Milan
Match Coverage

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp On Alexis Sanchez Red Card: 'He Is Flying'

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Andrew Robertson watches Trent Alexander-Arnold put his free-kick just wide of the post.
Quotes

'A Cup Final Every Weekend' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Reflects on Inter Milan Loss & Exciting Times At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

'We'll Get You To Liverpool' - Agency Tells Kalvin Phillips They Can Secure Anfield Transfer

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Fixtures & Results - Round Of 16 - March 9th/10th/17th

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Scores Two Goals (One Screamer) For Fulham In 5-1 Demolition Of Swansea City

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Barcelona
Non LFC

Barcelona v Galatasary: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago