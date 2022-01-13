Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Injury Update Ahead Of EFL Cup Match Against Arsenal

During yesterday's pre-match press conference. Jurgen Klopp gave an injury update ahead of the semi-final in the EFL Cup against Arsenal. 

Liverpool have gone through somewhat of an injury crisis in the last month or so. Along with the loss of three players to AFCON and positive Covid cases, left Liverpool short in last week's original scheduled first leg. 

Injuries completely ended Liverpool's title chase last season and Jurgen Klopp will not want to have deja-vu. Liverpool are slipping backwards and slowly out of a title race and must get back up on the horse as soon as possible. Injuries would impact the response massively.

Thiago

Jurgen Klopp gave an injury update on both Thiago and Divock Origi and also had a lot to say on Harvey Elliot's return. The Liverpool manager also revealed Andy Robertson took a knock in Liverpool's FA Cup match against Shrewsbury.

Read More

"Trent trained yesterday - Thiago and Divock Origi did not. All the others [as long as they don't test positive] are available apart from the ones in Africa.

"Robbo got a little knock in the Shrewsbury game, but he is fine." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Thiago
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Injury Update Ahead Of EFL Cup Match Against Arsenal

4 minutes ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Arsenal | Carabao Cup Semi Final | First Leg

53 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Arsenal
Match Coverage

Look Back At the Last Match Liverpool Played vs. Arsenal

56 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Arsenal | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Carabao Cup

1 hour ago
Mikel Arteta Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'Mikel Is Doing An Exceptional Job' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Arteta & Arsenal

1 hour ago
Anfield The Kop
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Arsenal: How to Watch/Livestream | Carabao Cup Semi-Final

2 hours ago
James Milner
Match Coverage

Report: Leaked Starting XI For Liverpool For EFL Cup Match Against Arsenal

2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Mask
Quotes

'Outstanding' - Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool Academy Structure

4 hours ago