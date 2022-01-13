Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Injury Update Ahead Of EFL Cup Match Against Arsenal
During yesterday's pre-match press conference. Jurgen Klopp gave an injury update ahead of the semi-final in the EFL Cup against Arsenal.
Liverpool have gone through somewhat of an injury crisis in the last month or so. Along with the loss of three players to AFCON and positive Covid cases, left Liverpool short in last week's original scheduled first leg.
Injuries completely ended Liverpool's title chase last season and Jurgen Klopp will not want to have deja-vu. Liverpool are slipping backwards and slowly out of a title race and must get back up on the horse as soon as possible. Injuries would impact the response massively.
Jurgen Klopp gave an injury update on both Thiago and Divock Origi and also had a lot to say on Harvey Elliot's return. The Liverpool manager also revealed Andy Robertson took a knock in Liverpool's FA Cup match against Shrewsbury.
"Trent trained yesterday - Thiago and Divock Origi did not. All the others [as long as they don't test positive] are available apart from the ones in Africa.
"Robbo got a little knock in the Shrewsbury game, but he is fine."
