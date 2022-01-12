'Mikel Is Doing An Excellent Job' - Jurgen Klopp Speaks Highly Of Mikel Areta Ahead Of EFL Cup Match

During his pre-match press conference for tomorrow's EFL Cup match against Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp shares his admiration for his opposite number.

Tomorrow, Liverpool face an in form Arsenal in what is now the first leg of Carabao Cup semi-final.

With last week's original first leg being postponed due to covid cases in the Liverpool camp. Although the positives were found to be false later on, the match had already been rearranged for next week.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The opposition have been on very good form, prior to their back to back losses against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal bounced back brilliantly from the heavy defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men, as they have pushed into the top four.

The form of the Gunners has not gone unnoticed to the Liverpool manager. The German shares praise for the job Mikel Arteta has done at the North London club.

"They are in a really good place. Mikel is doing an excellent job there. It's really exciting to watch.

"They have a good setup and a clear idea so I think they have improved a lot between the last time we played them. A tricky draw."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook