Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Hints At How Arthur Melo Could Be Used By Liverpool Against Napoli

Klopp gives indication of Brazilian's fitness levels ahead of Champions League encounter.

Liverpool face Napoli on matchday one of the Champions League group stages and manager Jurgen Klopp will need to decide whether to give new signing Arthur Melo his debut.

Arthur Melo

The Brazilian was signed on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan deal from Juventus after skipper Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring problem to join Curtis JonesAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Arthur hadn't featured for the Old Lady this season and Klopp hinted at his pre-match press conference that he may not be ready to start but is ready to play some start.

"He needs just football now. He wasn't in team training for a while, that's what we're doing. Can he play minutes? Yes. Full game? No. He needs to get used to the intensity. He's doing well, giving his all. We'll see if we can use him."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Klopp will be boosted by the return of Thiago Alcantara who has recovered from a hamstring problem of his own to be ready to face the Serie A leaders.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNapoli

Schedule

Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool: Match Prediction

By Damon Carr
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Napoli v Liverpool | Champions League

By Matty Orme
Napoli Stadium
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Will Go for Jude Bellingham - Fabrizio Romano

By Matty Orme
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Inter Milan Considering January Sale Of Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella

By Neil Andrew
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I Don't Think FSG Are An Issue' - Liverpool Legend John Barnes On Lack Of Transfer Spending

By Neil Andrew
Manchester United Marcus Rashford
News

Premier League MW6 Round-Up | Red Devils Impress & Brendan Rodgers Under Pressure

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'Reason He Was Dropped' - Pundit On Why Andy Robertson Was Left Out Of Liverpool Draw With Everton

By Neil Andrew