Jurgen Klopp Hints At How Arthur Melo Could Be Used By Liverpool Against Napoli

Liverpool face Napoli on matchday one of the Champions League group stages and manager Jurgen Klopp will need to decide whether to give new signing Arthur Melo his debut.

The Brazilian was signed on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan deal from Juventus after skipper Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring problem to join Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita on the sidelines.

Arthur hadn't featured for the Old Lady this season and Klopp hinted at his pre-match press conference that he may not be ready to start but is ready to play some start.

"He needs just football now. He wasn't in team training for a while, that's what we're doing. Can he play minutes? Yes. Full game? No. He needs to get used to the intensity. He's doing well, giving his all. We'll see if we can use him."

Klopp will be boosted by the return of Thiago Alcantara who has recovered from a hamstring problem of his own to be ready to face the Serie A leaders.

