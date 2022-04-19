Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: 'It Is Absolutely Outstanding' | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

Ahead of Liverpool's derby match against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp speaks of his squad depth in the midfield, something he is not used to having. Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho seem to be his preferred choice at the moment.

Liverpool's push for the unprecedented quadruple will rely heavily on the fitness of each player in the squad. The midfield options Jurgen Klopp has to pick from could be the key to how successful The Reds will be.

Naby Keita and Thiago coming back to full fitness has given the manager a headache that he doesn't mind having.

Both players played alongside Fabinho in Saturday's victory over Manchester City, with captain Jordan Henderson on the bench.

As well to Henderson, Liverpool have many others they can rely on, which are Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner. This provides a good mix of styles and tactics Klopp can choose from

The Reds face their bitter rivals Manchester United tonight, as they aim to go top of the league. Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of his midfield options in his pre-match press conference.

"There were some players not in the squad at the weekend and will not be in the squad for tomorrow, even they are in really good shape. If we achieve anything this year it's because of how all the boys deal with the situation.

"Including the boys not in the squad from time to time, they keep their training quality at a high level - it is outstanding. I have to make decisions - we haven't had this situation too often (depth)."

Which three midfielders do you want to see in tonight's big game at Anfield?

