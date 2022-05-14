Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Mohamed Salah And Virgil Van Dijk After FA Cup Final Injuries

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were both forced off in Liverpool's FA Cup final win. Jurgen Klopp has now addressed both injuries.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup final.

This is the second Cup final that Liverpool have beaten the Blues in a penalty shootout after winning the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

Jordan Henderson FA Cup

Although supporters are celebrating, and rightfully so, there is a massive dark cloud hanging over the club after Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk left the match with injuries.

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed their injury situation and when we can expect to see them playing again.

Klopp Addresses Van Dijk And Salah Injuries

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah was forced off due to injury in the 33rd minute of the first half. This was a bad case of Deja vu for Salah after suffering a first-half injury in the Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

Virgil van Dijk was also forced off as extra time began.

Jurgen Klopp addressed their injuries when speaking in a post-match interview.

"I think that they are okay but I don't think they will be ready for Tuesday."

