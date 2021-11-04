Jurgen Klopp Issues Injury Update On Curtis Jones After Player Missed Liverpool Clash With Atletico Madrid

On what was a good night for Liverpool in Champions League action as they beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Anfield, injury concerns continue to dominate with Curtis Jones ruled out of the game through a freak accident.

Liverpool's goals came from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane on a night that saw them qualify for the last 16 as Group B winners.

There was a surprise when Jones' name was an exclusion as the team sheets were submitted pre game as there had been no prior mention of any concern.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jurgen Klopp explained though about what had actually happened.

"Unfortunately, we lost Curtis Jones last night in training. He had a finger to the eye. Some of the things that can happen in life are extraordinary."

After the match, Liverpool's manager gave a few more details in respect of what sounds like a nasty injury.

“You need to be lucky with injuries here and there, and we are not that lucky. Especially in midfield. Last night in training, Curtis got a finger to the eye and cannot see out of it. He needs to lie down for a week.”

Assuming Jones will be missing for a week as the German mentions, it will rule him out of the Premier League clash at West Ham on Sunday.

It will also throw doubt over his involvement on international duty for Lee Carsley's England under 21 team.

Let's hope the 20 year old can recover fast with no further complications from this setback.

