November 21, 2021
‘He Got a Proper Knock’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives Diogo Jota Injury Update After Arsenal Game

Author:

Diogo Jota went down after a clash with Aaron Ramsdale against Arsenal and now Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the Liverpool forward picked up a knock.

Liverpool have another injury crisis on their hands this year.

Unlike last year, it's not the defence that is an issue. This season, it's the midfield and attack.

Diogo Jota Arsenal

In recent weeks, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi picked up injuries with the Brazilian set to be out until the middle of December.

Now, another player has been added to the long injury list following Liverpool's win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Diogo Jota went in on a loose ball with Aaron Ramsdale which resulted in the two players clashing with each other.

Jota carried on but after the game, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that they took him off due to that situation.

"Let's hope Diogo is nothing serious. In our situation [injuries] that would be really not cool.

“The situation is not easy and Diogo went off and he got a proper knock against his knee.

“They went knee to knee I think and we have to see how quickly that develops, in the right direction hopefully. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. It would be very important.”

