Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

‘It’s a Big Gap’ - Jurgen Klopp Makes Manchester City Title Admission After Leicester Defeat

Author:

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the Premier League title race between Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea after the defeat to Leicester City.

After yesterday's defeat to Leicester City, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City now have a six point gap in this season's title race.

The Citizens also play today, along with Chelsea who are currently level on points with Liverpool, so that gap could be extended.

Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City are currently in unbelievable form, recently scoring six past Leicester City.

They're getting into the rhythm where they go and win 15 or 16 games in a row.

This is very bad news for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as they were looking to retain their Premier League title this season.

Read More

With Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah departing for AFCON after the Chelsea game, it could spell the end of this title race for Liverpool.

Speaking after the defeat against Leicester yesterday, Jurgen Klopp admitted that the gap between his side and Man City is an issue.

"It’s a big gap [to Manchester City]. In this moment it is not my problem. If we play our normal football, Liverpool football, we have the chance to win more football games," said Klopp.

"Chelsea and us play now, we both cannot have the points, I know. It was not our plan to give Manchester City the chance to run away with it. We have to see how many points we can get."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

‘It’s a Big Gap’ - Jurgen Klopp Makes Manchester City Title Admission After Leicester Defeat

38 seconds ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

‘It’s Over’ - Liverpool Fans Say Premier League Title Race Is Now Over After Leicester Defeat

7 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

8 hours ago
Liverpool Leicester Joel Matip Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

8 hours ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Leicester City v Liverpool Team News - Update On Absence Of Thiago & Takumi Minamino

11 hours ago
King Power Stadium
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Leicester City v Liverpool | Premier League | EPL

12 hours ago
Diogo Jota, Leicester City
Match Coverage

'That Is Just Not Possible' - Jurgen Klopp States There Are Too Many Tournaments To Play Best Eleven All The Time

13 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp beams at Curtis Jones performance
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Have To Just Deal With The Covid Cases, But Wants A Solution Regarding Premier League Schedule

14 hours ago