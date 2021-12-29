‘It’s a Big Gap’ - Jurgen Klopp Makes Manchester City Title Admission After Leicester Defeat

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the Premier League title race between Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea after the defeat to Leicester City.

After yesterday's defeat to Leicester City, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City now have a six point gap in this season's title race.

The Citizens also play today, along with Chelsea who are currently level on points with Liverpool, so that gap could be extended.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City are currently in unbelievable form, recently scoring six past Leicester City.

They're getting into the rhythm where they go and win 15 or 16 games in a row.

This is very bad news for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as they were looking to retain their Premier League title this season.

With Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah departing for AFCON after the Chelsea game, it could spell the end of this title race for Liverpool.

Speaking after the defeat against Leicester yesterday, Jurgen Klopp admitted that the gap between his side and Man City is an issue.

"It’s a big gap [to Manchester City]. In this moment it is not my problem. If we play our normal football, Liverpool football, we have the chance to win more football games," said Klopp.

"Chelsea and us play now, we both cannot have the points, I know. It was not our plan to give Manchester City the chance to run away with it. We have to see how many points we can get."

