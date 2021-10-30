Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    'It Feels Like Defeat' Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unhappy With The 2-2 Draw Against Brighton At Anfield

    Author:

    Speaking to BBC after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp revealed his frustration after not picking up the three points.

    In the first half, Liverpool went 2-0 up and looked in cruise control. Liverpool then had another Sadio Mane goal disallowed.

    Brighton came out second half with their tails up. Once they got one back, the confidence grew and they were able to get a draw out of the game. 

    "It feels like a defeat, even though I know it's not. It's a deserved point for Brighton.

    "It's not only because we were 2-0 up and not winning, it's because the game I saw, we scored two of the most beautiful goals I've ever seen us score, which were disallowed."

    Brighton Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander-Arnold

    Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the way Liverpool came out in the second half.

    "In the second half, we were not good enough. The body language I didn't like it all.

    "It was like 'oh my God, it's really tough'. Yeah, it was clear before the game.

    "The best way to defend Brighton is to have the ball yourself and play in the spaces where they are exposed, but we didn't do that and that's a problem.

    "Top moments in the first half where we showed how we can hurt Brighton, played some top passes through the centre and played really good football but were only 2-0.

    "We opened the door for them. It's unnecessary because we were really good in our good moments."

    Adam Lallana Brighton

    The Liverpool manager was full of praise for the opposition. He spoke of his admiration of Graham Potter's men.

    "After the first goal in the second half that was disallowed, I cannot remember (more chances). We needed to calm it down. They deserve a point.

    "We didn't defend the half-spaces right. The way they play is adventurous. That's the right way to play, I think. People still don't respect their quality.

    "They might not win 35 games but they give everyone a game. That's their quality.

    "Our quality should have been to have the ball and be smarter or clever. We opened the door for them and we paid the price."

