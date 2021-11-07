‘Yes - It Is a Foul’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives His Opinion on Alisson's Own Goal in Liverpool V West Ham Game

Jurgen Klopp is not happy about West Ham's first goal this afternoon as the German thought Alisson was fouled.

West Ham opened the scoring within the first three minutes of the game today.

The Hammers crowded Alisson Becker and it went in off the Brazilian shot stopper.

Despite a lot of protest from Liverpool players, VAR determined that the goal would stand and there was no foul.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp is furious that the goal was allowed to stand.

"What can Alisson do? That is why the goalie is protected. If a player goes up in the air with his arm, it is an important part of the body for the goalkeeper.

"People will say I am making excuses but I am calm. You need normal decisions from a referee and he did not do that.

"Each football person in the world would say it's a foul on Alisson because his arm is taken away from him. Yes - it is a foul." said Klopp.

Klopp also criticised the referee for not making a decision by himself.

"The referee is not in charge of it and is not brave enough to make a decision. VAR then says it's not clear and obvious."

In another interview after the game, Klopp had rewatched the first goal and he is still 100% sure it should be a foul.

"We saw it back, Alisson wants to go for the ball, Angelo Ogbonna hits Alisson's arm with his arm, that's why Alisson's arm deflects the ball into the goal.

"There are countries where everyone would say that's a foul. The keeper must get help, otherwise in these situations everybody runs at the keeper. But he has no chance because if he pushes, it's a penalty."

Klopp seems very hard done by here but it's happened and we can't change the past unfortunately.

