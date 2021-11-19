Jurgen Klopp On Being Forced To Make Midfield Changes Due To Injuries - Liverpool v Arsenal: Press Conference

Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Author:

Ahead of the Liverpool v Arsenal Premier League match on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave his thoughts on the current midfield injury crisis and the changes he seems to be having to make every game.

Klopp On Midfield Changes

"It's not easy having to change but if it was you would not need to pay so much money to sort it. 

"Would I like to play the same three? 

"No, we have too many games but it'd be cool to have less injuries to deal with and training days together.

Henderson and Fabinho mark Phil Foden (February 2021)

"Last year we had a strange situation with the centre-backs and it looks like this is the one now for the midfield. 

"We need to find a solution for Arsenal and that is what we will do."

Klopp will be hoping Jordan Henderson is passed fit to play so he can join Fabinho, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as options to start in m.

Curtis Jones, James Milner, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott remain sidelined.

The match takes place at 17:30GMT on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been in good form and are unbeaten in the Premier League since losing to Manchester City back in August.

A win for Arteta's team will see them leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table.

