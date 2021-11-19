Klopp On Sadio Mane and Fabinho - Liverpool v Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

Ahead of the Liverpool v Arsenal Premier League match on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave us an update on Sadio Mane and Fabinho ahead of this week's Premier League game.

Klopp On Sadio Mane and Fabinho

Whilst away on international break, Sadio Mane picked up a rib injury and was subsequently sent back to Merseyside for treatment.

Fans were hoping it wasn't to serious and in his recent press conference, Jurgen Klopp has given us an update on his fitness, along with Fabinho who has just returned.

"Sadio is good. Fabinho came back late and did a recovery session. I hope he can train today, that's the plan. We have to wait until tomorrow."

The match takes place at 17:30GMT on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been in good form and are unbeaten in the Premier League since losing to Manchester City back in August.

A win for Arteta's team will see them leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table.

