Jurgen Klopp On How Liverpool Will Try To Handle In-Form Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland

Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds come into the match in 10th place and 13 points behind their rivals although buoyed by their 7-1 victory against Rangers in the Champions League in midweek.

Mohamed Salah scored a six-minute hattrick in the demolition of Rangers in midweek. IMAGO / PA Images

When asked whether Liverpool have any special plans for the in-form Erling Haaland, Klopp explained to journalists (via Liverpoolfc.com) how his team will try and counter the 22-year-old.

"Special plans against Haaland? Like always, obviously when you play against, for sure in the moment, the best striker in the world, you have to make sure that he doesn't get that many balls – and that's what you have to defend before you come into the challenge with him, so that’s what we will try.

Erling Haaland has set the Premier League alight since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. IMAGO / NurPhoto

"But against City obviously the problem is you if you close Haaland down with too many players then you open up gaps for all the other world-class players, so that will not make life easier. But it’s a challenge, it’s a football problem and we try to find solutions."

LFCTR Verdict

For Liverpool to win the match, they will need to keep Haaland quiet but the Reds have their own attacking powerhouses that will hopefully shift the game in their favour.

