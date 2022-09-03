Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Everton 0-0 Liverpool | Carvalho Injury Update
Liverpool and Everton played out an entertaining Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday and you can see what Jurgen Klopp had to say to the media after the game here.
First Half
Despite the visitors having the best of the opening stages, it was the hosts who had the first real opportunity just after the half hour mark when Tom Davies hit the Liverpool post after hesitancy in the Reds defence.
Minutes later, Darwin Nunez saw his brilliant effort tipped onto the bar by the impressive Jordan Pickford, before Luis Diaz picked up the rebound and smashed it against the inside of the post.
Second Half
Liverpool started the second-half brightly after the introduction of the in form Brazilian, Roberto Firmino and he saw Pickford save twice from him in quick succession.
Alisson Becker was also called into action at the other end when he smothered a close range Neal Maupay effort.
Read More
Former Red Conor Coady thought he had put Everton into the lead in the 71st minute but VAR ruled him to be in an offside position.
As the game went from end to end, Mohamed Salah thought he had won it for Liverpool in injury time but saw Pickford once again push the ball onto the inside of the post and away.
Watch Klopp’s post-match press conference here as he reflected on the game and provided an update on Fabio’s Carvalho injury.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jordan Henderson Blow For Liverpool - Midfielder Has 'Serious' Hamstring Injury
- Mohamed Salah Picks Comedian Kevin Hart To Play Him In A Hollywood Film
- Arthur Melo: Panic Buy Or Genius From Liverpool?
- 'Big Question Mark Over Him' - Football Journalist Gives Verdict On Arthur Melo Liverpool Deal
- 'It Takes Some Pressure Off A Few Players' - Football Journalist on Arthur Melo Joining Liverpool
- Fantasy Premier League Tips & Tricks | Gameweek 6
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |