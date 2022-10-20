Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update On Darwin Nunez & Thiago Alcantara After Liverpool Beat West Ham

IMAGO / PA Images

Both players were substituted during Liverpool's 1-0 win against West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday.
Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League thanks to a Darwin Nunez first-half header.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez was the match winner as Liverpool beat West Ham on Wednesday.

It wasn't a vintage performance from Jurgen Klopp's team but they did enough to get over the line as they continue to try and claw back ground at the top of the table.

After Nunez had lit up the first half there was a surprise when he was substituted in the 57th minute along with Thiago Alcantara.

Klopp explained after the match however when speaking on Amazon Prime Sport that the Uruguayan had felt some discomfort in his hamstring at halftime and both he and Thiago were substituted as a precautionary measure only.

"We had to make changes for different reasons. We had to change Thiago as a precaution, same with Darwin.

"All the boys are okay, we made the changes in the right moment."

With fixtures coming thick and fast, Klopp knows he will need to manage his squad to ensure that his injury list, which is already substantial, does not grow further.

Liverpool are now on the road again in the Premier League when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in Saturday's early match. 

