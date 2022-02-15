Jurgen Klopp Provides Jordan Henderson Injury Update Ahead Of Liverpool Champions League Match With Inter Milan
Ahead of Liverpool's huge Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Inter Milan on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on skipper Jordan Henderson.
The 31-year-old returned in the 1-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday after recovering from a back injury only to pick up a knock to the knee in the first half of the clash at Turf Moor.
Klopp provided an update to the media in his pre-match press conference on the injury status of his captain before the trip to Italy.
“Hendo is fine. He got a knock on his knee and today was second-day recovery for a lot of players like for him as well, so it was not the longest session for him.
“But apart from that, there are no issues really. He was back last week and the knee in the game was definitely not comfortable, it’s a proper wound, you can really see it – it looks like lips, it should not be there. Apart from that, he is fine.”
In what looks like promising news for Klopp and Liverpool, a fully fit squad will travel to Milan in a match that kicks off at 8 pm GMT time on Wednesday.
