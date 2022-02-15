Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jurgen Klopp Provides Jordan Henderson Injury Update Ahead Of Liverpool Champions League Match With Inter Milan

Ahead of Liverpool's huge Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Inter Milan on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on skipper Jordan Henderson.

The 31-year-old returned in the 1-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday after recovering from a back injury only to pick up a knock to the knee in the first half of the clash at Turf Moor.

Jordan Henderson

Klopp provided an update to the media in his pre-match press conference on the injury status of his captain before the trip to Italy.

“Hendo is fine. He got a knock on his knee and today was second-day recovery for a lot of players like for him as well, so it was not the longest session for him.

Read More

“But apart from that, there are no issues really. He was back last week and the knee in the game was definitely not comfortable, it’s a proper wound, you can really see it – it looks like lips, it should not be there. Apart from that, he is fine.”

In what looks like promising news for Klopp and Liverpool, a fully fit squad will travel to Milan in a match that kicks off at 8 pm GMT time on Wednesday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Provides Jordan Henderson Injury Update Ahead Of Liverpool Champions League Match With Inter Milan

5 minutes ago
Premier League
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Miss Out On Premier League Star As Player's Club Plan New Contract

7 minutes ago
Champions League UCL Trophy
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Barcelona, PSG And Newcastle United Battle It Out For Champions League Highly-Rated Midfielder

3 hours ago
Stuart Attwell
Articles

Referee Confirmed For Liverpool Vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Final

3 hours ago
James Milner Jordan Henderson
Articles

Liverpool Offer Midfielder Contract Extension With Talks 'Ongoing'

3 hours ago
Robbie Fowler
Transfers

'Reminiscent Of Robbie Fowler' - Jamie Carragher On Liverpool Premier League Transfer Target

3 hours ago
Premier League
Articles

Liverpool In Talks With Premier League Giants Over Pre-Seasons Friendly

4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

'I Would Put My Money' - Former Player On Liverpool's Attempts To Sign Fabio Carvalho

4 hours ago