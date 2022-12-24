Jurgen Klopp Provides Liverpool Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash

Liverpool's festive campaign will get underway when they take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday.

The Reds returned to domestic action on Thursday when they lost 3-2 against Manchester City in an enthralling Carabao Cup tie at the Etihad.

IMAGO / News Images

Jurgen Klopp was hit by the news that Roberto Firmino would miss the game against their rivals after he picked up a calf injury in training and there was more bad luck for the German when James Milner had to be substituted in the first half with a hamstring issue.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's first Premier League match since before the World Cup, Klopp provided an update on the injured duo.

“Millie didn’t get better since then – he will be out for a couple of games. Same for Bobby.

“Bobby, it’s like this, he is already on the better side of it, even when it is only a few days ago, but it’s not a major thing, so we will look day by day with him."

IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp also issued an update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold who had both been ill in the lead-up to the City match with the latter unable to participate.

“Ox is fine, Ox was ill, like Trent, some of the staff as well. That’s why we have to be careful in the moment, absolutely, like everybody, I think it’s going around.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

“That makes planning really difficult for the next game because we were 100 per cent clear what we want to do against City and then you have to change in the last second pretty much, that’s not cool but it’s the situation and that might happen against Aston Villa as well so we need to be flexible, stay flexible."

There was some positive news for Reds fans however with the news that Virgil van Dijk was now back in training after the World Cup and will be available for the Boxing Day clash.

“Apart from that, Virg trained now obviously completely normal so will be there. Trent hopefully will be better; he was not part of the full session but of parts, let’s see how that develops until tomorrow. That’s it.”

The match against Aston Villa kicks off at 5.30pm on Monday with Liverpool in need of a winning restart to their Premier League campaign to try and claw their way back into the top four.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |