Jurgen Klopp Provides Thiago Alcantara & Jordan Henderson Injury Update

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on some of his key players ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday.

The Reds come into the game in a lowly eighth position after a disappointing start to the season that has seen them take just 16 points from their opening 11 matches.

Jesse Marsch's Leeds are also struggling however and are now in the bottom three after last week's defeat to Fulham at Elland Road.

Liverpool face Jesse Marsch's Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League. IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp confirmed at his press conference that Spanish international Thiago is ready to return having been ruled out of the defeat against Nottingham Forest and victory in Holland against Ajax in midweek with an ear infection.

Thiago Alcantara is fit to return against Leeds United on Saturday. IMAGO / Action Plus

The Liverpool skipper picked up a bang on the knee against Ajax and was substituted shortly after but Klopp told the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) that he hopes Henderson will be available.

"With Hendo, we have to wait a little bit. It's a knock, he was a bit stiff yesterday, had only treatment yesterday. So we will see how he will be today. I expect him to be OK, to be honest."

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

