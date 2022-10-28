Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Provides Thiago Alcantara & Jordan Henderson Injury Update

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Jurgen Klopp Provides Thiago Alcantara & Jordan Henderson Injury Update

Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on some of his key players ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday.

The Reds come into the game in a lowly eighth position after a disappointing start to the season that has seen them take just 16 points from their opening 11 matches.

Jesse Marsch's Leeds are also struggling however and are now in the bottom three after last week's defeat to Fulham at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch

Liverpool face Jesse Marsch's Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League.

Thiago Alcantara

Klopp confirmed at his press conference that Spanish international Thiago is ready to return having been ruled out of the defeat against Nottingham Forest and victory in Holland against Ajax in midweek with an ear infection.

Liverpool Thiago

Thiago Alcantara is fit to return against Leeds United on Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jordan Henderson

The Liverpool skipper picked up a bang on the knee against Ajax and was substituted shortly after but Klopp told the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) that he hopes Henderson will be available.

"With Hendo, we have to wait a little bit. It's a knock, he was a bit stiff yesterday, had only treatment yesterday. So we will see how he will be today. I expect him to be OK, to be honest."

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leeds United: Where To Watch, Live Stream Details, TV Channel, UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Thiago
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leeds United Team News, Premier League, Thiago Alcantara Update

By Neil Andrew
Philippe Coutinho
News

Barcelona Still Owe Liverpool Money For The Transfer Sale Of Former Player

By Owen Cummings
Darwin Nunez
News

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez's Amazing Comeback From Multiple Injuries and Surgeries

By Justin Foster
Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Punishment Revealed For Sending Off In Liverpool's Victory Over Manchester City

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Quotes

Jude Bellingham Breaks Silence On Borussia Dortmund Future After Liverpool And Real Madrid Links

By Damon Carr
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

Harvey Elliott On Finding The Net In The UCL, Ajax Performance & The Desire To Push On

By Alex Caddick
Liverpool Darwin Nunez Red Card
News

Darwin Nunez Reveals What Former Liverpool Great Luis Suarez Told Him To Do

By Justin Foster