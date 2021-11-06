Jurgen Klopp Provides Thoughts As Liverpool Prepare To Beat Bob Paisley's 39 Year Old Record

On Sunday when Liverpool take on West Ham in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's team will have an opportunity to break a long standing record that was set under legendary manager Bob Paisley.

Klopp's Liverpool are currently 25 games unbeaten in all competitions and they will make it 26 if they avoid defeat at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Should the German's team reach this feat they will surpass a 39 year old record set by Bob Paisley's brilliant team of 1982.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp was full of praise for Paisley and his team but tried to play down this achievement and any other records his team are breaking.

Klopp on Paisley's All Time Greats

“I can not compare these times because even though I watched football at that time as a kid, I had no idea about what football was exactly in that time, to be honest."

“But it was for sure not easy in the Shankly and Paisley times to win football games."

"Whatever it is, there was a specific level for all footballers and all teams and one team had to overcome it."

"And to do that as regularly as Bob’s teams did, that makes them all time greats. No doubt about that."

Klopp On Focussing On The Present

The German was keen to reinforce the fact that the focus now needs to be on the present and not what future records they could break.

"We try to do what is possible now. And I don’t know what is possible. We don’t look at what is possible, and then decide ‘oh it could be difficult’ then we stop."

“That is what we are doing now. In this league we are now in November - we all know that the decisive parts are coming up now."

"We said in the first 10 games or so - and all the time actually - you have to create a basis for the rest of the season and that is what we did so far."

"If we can break records on the way...we were never keen to do so, that is why it happened from time to time, I think."

“I think this team has set a few records already, which nobody reached in the 100-odd years of the club’s history, I don’t know which ones exactly, but that is the situation."

"We are not really focused on records, but if it happens then it is obviously a good sign because it means we are winning football games, and that is what we are interested in."

“But we don’t go for a record at West Ham, we go for three points - which is already difficult enough.”

Tomorrow's match takes place at 16:30 GMT time.

