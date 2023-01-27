Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Seven Injured Liverpool Players

As Liverpool prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round at the AMEX on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on his injured players.

The Reds have been haunted by injury woes since before the start of the season and Klopp will be hoping that there are no further long-term problems as his team tries to finish the season strong.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Speaking at his press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the match with the Seagulls, Klopp confirmed that Luis Diaz is not close to a return but there was more positive news in respect of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Virgil van Dijk.

"Luis takes longer but Diogo, Bobby and Virgil, a couple of weeks and [then they] can join training, and then we have to see how quick it goes from there."

Virgil van Dijk IMAGO / News Images

Arthur Melo

There was also some positive news regarding another long-term casualty, on-loan midfielder, Arthur Melo.

"I would say pretty good, so he’s running a lot. Two or three weeks, I think, maybe until he can join team training.

"But it looks good for a while already. So it was now a long injury and he needs a proper build-up. He was not a part of team training or whatever."

Arthur Melo IMAGO / Marco Canoniero Fabio Carvalho IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Fabio Carvalho

20-year-old Carvalho has struggled for game time of late and picked up a knock after starting at Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay win but Klopp explained that the injury is not serious.

"Fabio Carvalho is obviously out. He has a little thing. Did anybody tell me that he can train today? I don't think so, but maybe he can train today but he will not be 100 per cent ready for the weekend."

Nathaniel Phillips

Central defender Phillips has been linked with a move away before the end of the transfer window and speculation grew when he was not spotted in the training photos. His manager confirmed however that was a result of illness and not transfer related.

"Nat has a proper, proper cold."

Liverpool's match at the AMEX as they look for a place in the FA Cup fifth round kicks off at 1:30pm GMT on Sunday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |