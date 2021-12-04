Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
'Divock Origi, The Legend' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Divock Origi's Last Minute Winner Against Wolves As Liverpool Go Top Of The League Temporarily

Author:

After a thrilling end to the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had his say on Divock Origi's match winner against Wolves, which put Liverpool top of the league for a couple of hours. 

In recent years, when Liverpool have struggled and looked like they are coming out of the game disappointed. One man has stepped up on many occasion. That man is Divock Origi.

Divock Origi

The Begian striker is known to for the big occasion and saving Liverpool from time to time , today he did it again. Despite being on the best form for a while in recent weeks, Liverpool were having a poor game and a point looked inevitable. 

However, Jurgen Klopp brought on his, what has been his trump card, Divock Origi. The Belgian finished off a wondefully worked move from a Virgil Van Dijk long ball into Mohamed Salah.

Salah controlled it beautifully and crossed it into Origi. He then turned and finished, which could be one of the most important goals come to the end of the season. 

After the match, Jurgen Klopp had his say on the moment, describing Divock Origi has a legend. 

Read More

"He's one of the best finishers I've ever seen in my life. In this great team, with our (front) three, he doesn't play all the time but he is a very positive boy, loves the club, wants to contribute and he did in an incredible way.

"Divock Origi, the legend, finished it off and it's a great story. He's an incredible striker, for different reasons he did not play that often but I hope one day he finds a manager that plays him more than I do.

"When Divock Origi scores a goal it makes it all better."

