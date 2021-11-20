Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Responds To Mikel Arteta After Bust-Up During Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had a bust-up on the sidelines during Liverpool's 4-0 demolishing of the Gunners at Anfield.
Author:

If you had "Jurgen Klopp fights Mikel Arteta" on your bingo board today, you're in luck.

The two managers had to be separated after a pitch side bust-up over a disagreement on a foul from Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal

Unfortunately for the Arsenal manager and his players, this ignited the Anfield crowd and lit a fire in the Liverpool player's spirits.

Read More

After the match, Jurgen Klopp reacted to the touchline incident with Arteta

"It was about the situation that it was no foul from Sadio [Mane] but the Arsenal bench went up like it was a red card. I asked what they want in that situation." 

Read More: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings

Read More: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal Match Review: Reds Magnificent As They Move Up To Second

Read More: Watch Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp Get Into a Heated Argument During Liverpool v Arsenal Game

Jurgen Klopp brought up how he had to take off Sadio Mane in the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

"We had to take Sadio off against Atletico [Madrid in the Champions League] because they wanted him to get a yellow card."

Jurgen Klopp Mikel Arteta

The Liverpool manager also admitted that he deserved a yellow card an that the ref did what he needed to in order to make sure the situation did not escalate.

"The referee did really well in that situation - I deserved a yellow card. It wasn't not OK and that is what I said. It just happened in the moment."

