Jurgen Klopp Hopes One Of Liverpool AFCON Stars Come Back As Champions

Speaking after Liverpool's win over Brentford, Jurgen Klopp admits he would love one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Naby Keita to come back as AFCON Champions.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all performing brilliantly for their countries respectively. All three winning man of the match awards so far.

The chances of winning the Africa Cup of Nations are quite possible for either of the Liverpool stars.

Naby Keita's Guinea have started with a win and a draw in their first two matches, Keita himself winning both MOTM awards.

Sadio Mane's Senegal have equalled Keita's Guinea who are in the same group. Mane scored the winner in their 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt bounced back after an opening day defeat to Nigeria with a 1-0 win against Guinea-Bissau, Salah being the match winner.

Jurgen Klopp spoke of his hope for the African players during his post match conference for the match against Brentford. The Liverpool manager admits he would love one of them to win the tournament.

“Hand on heart I would love one of them to go all the way and become champions. I know what it means to them. I hope they enjoy every second of their time competing.

“For us, it means we must play without them, including today, until they return. But that is absolutely fine. It presents fantastic opportunity for other players. This is how we view it.”

