Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp On Alexis Sanchez Red Card: 'He Is Flying'

Liverpool just about go through to the Champions League quarter-final, despite losing at home 1-0 to Inter Milan. A goal by Lautaro Martinez give the away side hope, however that hope was soon taken away when Alexis Sanchez received a second yellow card for a foul on Fabinho.

Inter Milan

The game-changing moment came just minutes after Inter found themselves back in the tie. A wonderful strike from Martinez saw the aggregate score close to one goal difference. Then Alexis Sanchez recklessly lunged into a tackle on Fabinho, in which the referee deemed has a sending off for a second booking.

His first yellow came after a shocking challenge on Thiago Alcantara in the first half. This challenge was seen to be more of a red card than a yellow by many watching the match including fans and pundits. The foul was high and dangerous, which was surprising to see the resulting punishment. 

This notion was also backed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, stating after the match that Alexis Sanchez was lucky not to get sent off for his first challenge. The German wasn't happy with both fouls, saying that sometimes passion can lead to situations like this.

"He is flying in and cannot stop hitting Fab in a bad way. I think he is lucky he didn't get a different colour in the first half. Passion is good but if it leads to these things, it doesn't help. It was lucky he didn't get a red card in the first half for the one on Thiago."

