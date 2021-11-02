Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Naby Keita Injury Update - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

    Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Champions League match on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave an update on Naby Keita's injury

    Liverpool lost Naby Keita against Brighton due to an injury. After the game, Jurgen Klopp said that Keita felt his hamstring so they took him off for precautionary reasons.

    Fans were hoping that the injury wouldn't be serious as the Guinea international has been outstanding this season.

    Naby Keita

    However, in his pre Atletico Madrid press conference, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Keita's injury doesn't look good,

    "Naby Keita will be out for a while." said Jurgen.

    The match takes place at 20:00GMT on Wednesday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to qualify for the round of 16 with a victory.

    This is the return match after Klopp's men won 3-2 in Madrid against Diego Simeone's team a fortnight ago.

