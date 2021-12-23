Skip to main content
'I Fell In Love Again' Jurgen Klopp Shares His Love For The Liverpool Players As They Show Character In Comeback Against Leicester City

Author:

Following last night's extraordinary comeback against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, Jurgen Klopp expressed his Christmas love for his players.

Liverpool had somewhat of a B (being kind) side against Brendan Rodgers men, with their opponents having had a full rest, putting their strongest available teams.

Despite having such an inexperienced side, the Reds overcame two 2 goal deficits to draw 3-3 in normal time. Liverpool were the ones to hold their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to set up a tie against Arsenal in the Semi Finals. 

Jurgen Klopp spoke of his pride in a post-match interview to Jan Aage Fjortoft via Viaplay, stating that the players deserve all the credit.

"These boys, I loved them before but I fell in love again. It's just incredible.

"It's much more about the players than about me. You can set the tone, do a few things but in the end the boys have to do it. I knew we had a chance at 3-1. There was a big chance.

"The goals we gave away were because we made mistakes, and if we didn't make the mistakes anymore, I couldn't see how Leicester were going to score a goal.

"The way we threw everything onto the pitch tonight was absolutely outstanding. It is all about the players." 

