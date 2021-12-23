'I Fell In Love Again' Jurgen Klopp Shares His Love For The Liverpool Players As They Show Character In Comeback Against Leicester City

Following last night's extraordinary comeback against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, Jurgen Klopp expressed his Christmas love for his players.

Liverpool had somewhat of a B (being kind) side against Brendan Rodgers men, with their opponents having had a full rest, putting their strongest available teams.

Despite having such an inexperienced side, the Reds overcame two 2 goal deficits to draw 3-3 in normal time. Liverpool were the ones to hold their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to set up a tie against Arsenal in the Semi Finals.

Jurgen Klopp spoke of his pride in a post-match interview to Jan Aage Fjortoft via Viaplay, stating that the players deserve all the credit.

"These boys, I loved them before but I fell in love again. It's just incredible.

"It's much more about the players than about me. You can set the tone, do a few things but in the end the boys have to do it. I knew we had a chance at 3-1. There was a big chance.

"The goals we gave away were because we made mistakes, and if we didn't make the mistakes anymore, I couldn't see how Leicester were going to score a goal.

"The way we threw everything onto the pitch tonight was absolutely outstanding. It is all about the players."

