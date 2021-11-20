Liverpool v Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp Doesn't Think Liverpool Are Underdogs To Chelsea And Manchester City In The Title Race

During his Press Conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down the underdogs role his side have been given by others regarding the Premier Legaue title race.

Liverpool have had a mixed start to league campaign this season, with a few results not going there way in recent games. Throwing away a lead against Brighton and a loss against West Ham has left Liverpool in 4th behind the Hammers.

In a season, which where Liverpool were once again regarded as underdogs from the start by rival fans and pundits alike, Liverpool have had some impressive performances to put them firmly in a title charge.

Speaking in his Press Conference, Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't care what role Liverpool have in the race and believes that every team is under pressure to perform.

"Underdogs? We don't consider that at all, whatever role we have I don't care, we want to be in it. We are around the top.

"We don't talk too much about quality of Chelsea & Man City, but we're not too bad a team. That's cool.

"The league has so many strong teams. West Ham, Brighton, Arsenal are better, Man Utd are strong, Leicester...so there's no game at all you can go and rest.

"You have to be on top constantly. Best league in the world for sure. It's really exciting to be a part of.

"Are we under pressure? Yes, but everyone is. If you want to stay in the league or not be involved in relegation battle, it's pressure, we fight for CL spots and if you're there you can fight for the title. That's how it looks at the moment, now we have most intense period."

