Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: 'Two Of The Biggest Teams In The World | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

Liverpool face Manchester United tonight in a match that could see The Reds go top of the Premier League, putting the pressure onto Manchester City.

Following Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, Liverpool are still in the race for all four trophies and a win in their most fierce rivalry will take Jurgen Klopp's men to the summit of the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds go into their biggest match of the season full of confidence, having been in brilliant form and a 5-0 victory in the reverse fixture, they have every right to be.

Manchester United on the other hand are at the worst point they've ever been since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. A scrappy win against bottom side Norwich City at home summed up how poor the Red Devils have been.

Despite the shocking form, Jurgen Klopp admits his team need to be fully focused if they want to come out of tonight's match with all three points.

"I think Ralf tried to organise them with a clear structure. That is what he did. United have played some really good games, but even when they win, it's difficult to gain momentum. But they concede less now for sure.

"They are a quality team, you have to be so consistent to reach the Champions League

"We would have always been focused on this game regardless of what had happened on Saturday. Focus will not be our problem, we know it is a massive one.

"From the moment they do the fixture list, it's one of the first I look for each time.

"You have a look and you look at who you play around the game. Is there UCL, how much time do you have to prepare? It's a massive game, two of the biggest clubs in the world. Massive history. Big fights."

