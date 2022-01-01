Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Pre-Match Press Conference: 'I Expect A Reaction' - Jurgen Klopp Wants Liverpool To Bounce Back Against Chelsea Following Defeat To Leicester City

Author:

Jurgen Klopp states it's all about 'mentality' following Liverpool's loss to Leicester City as they face Chelsea in this weekend's huge match in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool suffered only their second loss of the season against Brendan Rodgers' men, but in the bigger picture, they have fallen further behind league leaders Manchester City.

Following an eleventh straight win today from the Premier League champions, the pressure is no on both Liverpool and Chelsea to keep pace. Tomorrow's match becomes a must win for both sides as they see themselves slipping out of a title race and into a fight for top four.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is all about being positive following loss against Leicester and expects a reaction from the players against Chelsea.

"Today is the first non-recovery session. Obviously my message this week didn't come across clear enough. We never really had rhythm and we were not convincing enough. I expect a football reaction.

"I am pretty positive about the mentality of my boys.

"The day after the game I still felt the defeat. As a person you want to show a reaction with your mates and your team, that's exactly what we try.

"If we had beaten Leicester it would have been a really good December.

"We have to make sure we're really on it again and I expect a really strong Chelsea. They have a proper football team. Leicester gave us a good example that it can be intense. We will put a proper shift in."

