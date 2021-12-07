Jurgen Klopp Sends FSG January Transfer Plea Ahead Of Champions League Clash Against AC Milan

Reports have emerged that Liverpool are planning to start both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, highlighting the fact that Liverpool and FSG need to spend in the January transfer window.

Liverpool face AC Milan at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. For Jurgen Klopp's side, the result does not matter as they have already punched their ticket to the Round of 16.

Despite Liverpool already moving on to the knock out stages, reports have begun to gain traction that Jurgen Klopp is preparing to field a team that includes several first-team stars.

Many Liverpool insiders are beginning to speculate that the German manager is set to start both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

While this may not seem like much, it is actually a direct transfer message to Liverpool's majority owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Both mercurial forwards are set to depart from Liverpool as they play for their respective countries (Mohamed Salah -- Egypt, Sadio Mane -- Senegal) in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp fielding his two star attackers is a shot across that bow aimed directly at FSG that he does not trust the rest of his attacking options and wants to spend in January.

Liverpool To Spend In January

The Reds have been heavily linked with several players to soften the blow of losing Mane and Salah for up to three Premier League matches.

Klopp's lack of confidence in his forward options shows just how badly Liverpool need to spend in the winter transfer window.

Replacing them, however, will be no easy feat. The two have combined for 20 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season.

With Jurgen Klopp left with just Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino (when he returns from injury) as his attacking options, the gaffer will surely turn to the transfer market to strengthen his side.

Potential January Targets

One player who has been strongly linked with a move in January is Karim Adeyemi.

The RB Salzburg forward would reportedly have to "think twice" if Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool came calling for him.

The 19 year-old has 15 goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season; with four goal contributions coming from the Champions League.

Other names include Premier League stars Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha; both players who happened to be summer targets for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

While it remains unclear who Liverpool will target in January, one thing is certain--Jurgen Klopp wants FSG to bring in reinforcements.

