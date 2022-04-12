Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | 'One Team Nobody Wants' | UEFA Champions League

Liverpool take a 3-1 lead into tomorrow's second leg against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final. Speaking in the pre-match conference, Jurgen Klopp sends out a warning for The Reds' opponents and the rest of Europe.

Champions League night under the lights at Anfield, name a more iconic place to be watching football. The famous atmosphere has become too much for the biggest of teams in footballing history.

Kop, Anfield

When a Champions League draw comes around, one team everyone wants to avoid is Liverpool. European teams have openly admitted their hope to avoid the Reds at any stage. 

Having beaten Benfica 3-1 away in the first leg, Jurgen Klopp's men take the Portuguese side back to Anfield tomorrow to finish the job off. 

It will be difficult to find anyone that are giving the away side a chance and has already see Liverpool in the semi-final of European's biggest trophy. 

During his pre-match press conference today, the Liverpool manager states how tough it is for any opponent when they visit Anfield. The German also revealed how important tomorrow's match is, despite already having the advantage.

"The last game will have an influence on tomorrow. Nobody is injured as far as I know, but we need to have a look at who is fresh enough for this game.

"This is a super, super, super important game. We tried so hard to get to the Champions League last season and now we can make it to the semi-finals. That is incredible. It means a lot to us."

Darwin Nunez

Klopp explained how he will try to play against Benfica, which is by stopping The Reds' target Darwin Nunez.

"The main target is being the one team nobody wants to play against. I liked the game in Benfica. We were good. They wanted to isolate Darwin Nunez with Konate. Really aggressive in a football sense, defended well, we know more how they play.

"It's 3-1 at HT. It's as tricky as 2-0. We saw against Inter how one goal can change things. We want Benfica to feel like they don't want to play at Anfield. We need to be angry in a good way and be ready for these kind of things. I hope we are."

