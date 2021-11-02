Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Press Conference: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Adelaide United's Joshua Cavallo

Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp spoke about the recent video from Adelaide United's Josua Cavallo.

Joshua Cavallo's speech last week has had such a positive impact on the footballing community. His courage has touched the world and hopefully will inspire others to do the same.

In the press conference, Jurgen Klopp stated that this should be normal and Cavallo's speech could be the start to positive changes in football.

"The fact it was such a big story is not normal. What I can tell you is that it's never been a problem in my 30 years in a dressing room. The problem is a wider one we still need to work on."

"These type of things should be completely normal. I wish Josh all the best and I am really glad he did it because we now speak about it again. It's a good start for changes."

