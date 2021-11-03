‘You Need to Be Lucky With Injuries, We Are Not’ - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Current Injuries

Liverpool have been riddled with injuries this season and after the Atletico Madrid game, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about it.

So far this season, Liverpool have had a lot of players injured.

Currently, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez are all injured.

However, the Reds have had Thiago, Fabinho and a few more players on the sideline too.

The list may get bigger with Roberto Firmino coming off the pitch after an hamstring injury and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also feeling some discomfort in his knee.

Speaking after the game, Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp said that you have to be lucky with injuries, unfortunately, his side haven't been.

"You need to be lucky with injuries here and there, and we are not that lucky. Especially in midfield.

"Last night in training, Curtis got a finger to the eye and cannot see out of it. He needs to lie down for a week.

“You learn a lot what can happen to human beings when you are a football manager. He will be out for a while but he will be fine.”

