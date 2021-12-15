Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Roberto Firmino And Curtis Jones Injury Updates And Squad Depth As Busy Christmas Period Begins Against Newcastle United

During his pre-match press conference for tomorrow's match against Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp addressed Liverpool's injury updates for Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones and squad depth.

With the Christmas period upon us, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for the best possible squad to choose from in the busiest part of the season, which could have a huge impact in this year's title race.

Both Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones have missed a chunk of matches already this season, getting them back as soon as possible could be key to taking over at the top.

The Liverpool manager revealed that Bobby Firmino is back in contention to play in tomorrow's match against Newcastle United. The Brazilian has yet to feature since Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

"Bobby trained normally yesterday so I would say he is contention (for tomorrow)."

Klopp also spoke about how close Curtis Jones is to returning from injury. The German stated that Jones did a part of the training session and is on course to coming back at the perfect time.

"Curtis did part of the session with the team. He's not far off. Timing wise it couldn't be better."

During such a busy time in the season for the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp understands that squad depth will become vital in order to keep players fit and away from injury. Klopp says that every player available 'must be ready' to step in.

"Everyone is involved and must be ready. We play five games in thirteen days so we have to play the best football possible and recover and get focused again. It's not new."

