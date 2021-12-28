Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
'That Is Just Not Possible' - Jurgen Klopp States There Are Too Many Tournaments To Play Best Eleven All The Time

Author:

During his pre-match press conference for tonight's meeting with Leicester City, Jurgen Klopp told why he changed the Liverpool team in last week's match against the same opponents, stating that he has no choice but to.

The Premier League is becoming more congested with the additions of extra international matches, extra cup matches and constant postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Diogo Jota, Leicester City

The schedule has been the hot topic for managers in the league for the last two years and calls of discarding unneeded matches have been consistent from the Liverpool boss. Klopp wants player welfare to be fore-front in a sport which has become more about money than the sport itself.

Liverpool beat Leicester City in a dramatic Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match under the lights of Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men came out victors after beating the Foxes on penalties, following a 3-3 draw in normal time. The Reds however, played a reserve side on the night.

Jurgen Klopp spoke in his pre-match press conference about last week's thrilling match and states why he had to play the team he did.

"You can't play your best XI constantly due to all of the tournaments. That is just not possible. 

"What I loved about the crowd vs Leicester is that they wanted to go for it at the start of the second half. I loved that. It was really special.

"The Anfield atmosphere was so special - it doesn't make you nervous - it gives you the extra boost - it helps you fly. It helps you get through the toughest periods." 

