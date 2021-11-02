Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Liverpool Conceding Goals

    Author:

    Ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp Speaks About his team's recent woes in defence. 

    This season, Liverpool have conceded leads to Brentford, AC Milan, Manchester City, Brighton and tomorrow's opponents Atletico Madrid. Only coming away with two victories in those.

    Jurgen Klopp was questioned about his Liverpool team leaking goals. This is what he had to say:

    "We talk about it internally when we analyse goals we concede - most of the goals happen because something is not right and we are working on it. Sometimes you face different problems - we see the game as a complex game." 

    "The general thing is okay but in details we have to improve - that is what we are absolutely working on."

    Author Verdict 

    I am slightly concerned with Liverpool giving up leads so easily. 

    When we won the league two years ago, it was based off how tough our defence was to breakdown. This year it feels like Brendan Rodgers era all over again and we know how that ended.

    However, the difference is this defence is the defence that won us the league. On its day, its the best defence in the world. 

    Personally, I believe it is a lack of concentration and a couple of them just on poor form. The best thing Jurgen Klop can do is play others when he can without us dropping points.

    The likes of Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez could come in and allow a bit of a rest for the others and give them a little motivation. 

