November 3, 2021
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview: Klopp On Winning The Group Of Death With Games To Spare

After Liverpool's thrilling win against Atletico Madrid in another wonderful Champions League night at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has his say on his team already finishing top of the group.

Liverpool have won 4 out of 4 so far in the Champions League and find themselves 7 points clear with 2 games left. This means Liverpool have already qualified as group winners.

"The first target was to get through the group. To get 4 wins out of 4 is absolutely"

"When I saw the group, I didn't expect to be through after 4 games. But the boys did it. Insane to be honest." .

The Liverpool manager hints that he will be aiming to win the other two remaining games becuase of the money you earn for wins. Altough he leaves food for thought by saying that would have to see. 

"You earn a lot of money to win Champions League games! The first target was to get through this group. But we did it with two games to go. What can we do? We will have to see." 

