'He Has The Skillset' - Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Luis Diaz And Squad Players

Luis Diaz made his full Liverpool debut in last night's 2-0 victory over Leicester City, one of which Jurgen Klopp was impressed with. 

As the season is coming down to the business and Liverpool fighting on all fronts, the squad depth will pay a huge part in how many of those fronts they continue to fight on. 

With the addition of the Colombian in the January transfer window, it leave Jurgen Klopp with many options in the forward line.

Luis Diaz

Speaking after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Leicester City, the Liverpool manager spoke of the depth in the forward department. He reveals how impressed he was with Luis Diaz’s debut and the importance of having other players such as Taki Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"It was probably one of the best games I've seen from a new player, but it was only his first game.

“He has the skillset and character. We have to see how he adapts, there's no rush. It was a good chance to start him with Sadio not here and Mo back from an intense tournament. Yes, Luis showed up.

Read More

Takumi Minamino

"It's good to have options with the quality the boys have. Taki is in a good moment, Div trains really well, Ox played up front for a part. It's the first time they are all fit.

"Taki Minamino played about 50 games for Liverpool and is getting better every single day.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

'He Has The Skillset' - Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Luis Diaz And Squad Players

