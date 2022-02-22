Liverpool vs Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | 'They Will Eat You' | Reds Opponents

Liverpool face Leeds United on Wednesday night, in a match that could see the home side go within just three points from league leaders Manchester City.

The Reds were given the biggest title boost of the season at the weekend after a Harry Kane late winner saw Tottenham come away with all three points from the Etihad. Along with Liverpool's win earlier in the day, the title race is as close as it has been in months.

As the Premier League goes into the deciding end of the season, every point becomes as important as the last, every goal could decide a position in the league, every match is a cup final.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's crucial match against Leeds United, Jurgen Klopp revealed his fear of playing his opponents on Wednesday night and admits if his side aren't on the ball, they may well find themselves on the wrong side of a result.

"If we are not ready for the game, they will eat you. Leeds man-mark all over the pitch. They are leading in 3 decisive running Premier League statistics.

"You have to be ready for these runs and they never give up on top of that. They have had some spectacular results in both directions."

The German highlights the away side's missing players, but understands the threat the still pose.

"They have missed a few very decisive players for them. Bamford, Phillips, Cooper - it's their spine and I know how that can hurt a team. But I expect the same attitude. I know Leeds are all in. We have to be ready.

"They had a difficult spell in December but that is over now. The results have been much tighter. The Villa game was a spectacular one. United 2-2 after HT - it is a really tricky one.

"I hope that we, as a unit with our supporters, are difficult to beat. If we are, we have a chance to win. We need to make sure we are really on it to give everything. If we're not ready for a fight, we will suffer."

