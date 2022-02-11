'It Is Always Uncomfortable' - Jurgen Klopp Has Words Of Warning For Match Against Sean Dyche's Burnley

Liverpool face Burnley on Sunday, in what is usually a difficult game for the Reds. With title rivals Manchester City playing Saturday evening, Jurgen Klopp's men maybe 12 points behind once again.

The title race is hotting up and Liverpool seem to be up for the fight. Since the turn of the year, the improvements are there for all to see, despite losing three players to AFCON and others still missing through injury.

As the Reds are not only welcoming back the African players, with the transfer of Luis Diaz and returns of injured players, a serious push for the title is looking much more serious.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Another impressive win last night against Leicester City was enough to close the gap on the league leaders, however it may widen again once Liverpool face Burnley on Sunday. A match Jurgen Klopp knows that could well be a tricky obstacle.

Speaking after last night's win, the Liverpool manager spoke of Sunday's opponent and their recent match against each other.

"It was probably the best game we've played against Burnley since I've been here. The goal (Mane) was one to remember.

"It is always uncomfortable. They stay in the game with the mentality they have. You can't praise enough how Sean Dyche did it in the last few years. This league is incredibly competitive. We are ready, we have our own targets and aims.

"If we are ready for a proper fight, then we have a good chance there. If we are not, we will get nothing.

"They brought in a new striker. If you saw the game on Tuesday you'll see he's a pretty lively boy. He was pretty active. Cornet and McNeil - it's pure quality. Really good footballers. A really experienced last line and a really good goalkeeper.

"If you let them play, they play. On top of that, the set-piece threat is real. We have to be aware, really focused and really concentrated and that is how we will approach the game."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook