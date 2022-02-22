Liverpool vs Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | ' I Don't Think About The Title Race' | Manchester City Title Race

Liverpool's victory over Norwich City on Saturday was followed by a loss to league leaders Manchester City. The weekend's results have completely opened up the title race, with the Reds closing to six points difference.

This week is Liverpool's biggest of the season so far. With a Premier League match against Leeds on Wednesday to go within three points off the top and the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men face Manchester City in April but still have 21 points to win until then. Whether they can claw back the difference between the two or not, the crunch match between both sides will be touted as a title decider.

Speaking in his press conference for this week's match against Leeds United, the Liverpool manager told of his way of finding out his title rivals loss on Saturday. He also spoke about the title race as a whole, stating Liverpool must win all their games and not think about their title challengers.

"I was on the way home when it was 2-1 Spurs. When I arrived at home I didn't follow it as I was sure they would equalise. Then the driver was very excited. When he said 3-2, I thought City had won.

"Nothing has changed, really. We need to win all of our games. We expect that (City will win their games). We play them once, that's one we definitely want to win.

"We cannot win everything in just one game, we just try to win a very difficult Premier League game. We saw all the faces of Leeds on Sunday - they are very brave and very exciting offensively."

Jurgen Klopp admits his understanding of the excitement in the fanbase, but reiterates that their is still lots of work to do.

"We have so many games left to play. If we could win them all, it's a title race. I understand people get excited, that's good. City are not completely out of reach but it's a tricky situation. I didn't think one second about a title race.

"One minute after the Norwich game, it's over and we think about Leeds and so much can happen in football. It's six points and we play Leeds. Leeds are fighting to stay in this league and they really never give up. We have a lot of work to do."

