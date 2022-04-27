Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Must Be On Top Of Their Game If They Are To Beat Villarreal | UEFA Champions League

Liverpool face Villarreal tonight in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. If The Reds make the final, it will be three in five years in Europe’s elite competition.

European royalty. Not many teams can claim that status. Liverpool is one of them. The relationship between the club and the big-eared trophy goes back decades.

Champions League Trophy

Even when the club didn’t have the talent they have today, it still managed to go on incredible runs in the competition. Steven Gerrard dragged a somewhat good Liverpool side to two Champions League finals, winning one. 

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, the improvements off and on the pitch has been nothing less than outstanding. The team currently has every chance in winning all four trophies this season. 

Ahead of their semi-final against Villarreal tonight, the Liverpool manager warned his side of complacency and must not take their opponents lightly. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jamie Carragher Steven Gerrard

"If we want to go to a final, we have to be on top of our game. We might be favourites on paper, but that is it. It will be tough, but rightly so, it's the semi-finals of the Champions League. It would be crazy if this would be easy.

"Our semi-final record is okay! It's still special even though it's the third time in five years. It's a very special event. It's good that we are no strangers to the occasion." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Villarreal | UEFA Champions League | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Semi-Final First Leg

By Neil Andrew4 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Villarreal | Team News | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Konate, Henderson & Diaz Start

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking At Former Manchester City Forward To Replace Divock Origi

By Damon Carr39 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Villarreal | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Klopp Makes Three Changes

By Neil Andrew42 minutes ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Uncertainty Increases Over The Future Of Barcelona Midfielder & Liverpool Target Gavi

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Mohamed-Ali Cho in action against FC Lorient.
Transfers

Ex-Everton Youngster Mohamed-Ali Cho Tipped for Liverpool Move | Labelled 'Next Mbappe'

By Conor Jones1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final | Team News | Roberto Firmino Injury Update

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago