Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Must Be On Top Of Their Game If They Are To Beat Villarreal | UEFA Champions League

Liverpool face Villarreal tonight in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. If The Reds make the final, it will be three in five years in Europe’s elite competition.

European royalty. Not many teams can claim that status. Liverpool is one of them. The relationship between the club and the big-eared trophy goes back decades.

Even when the club didn’t have the talent they have today, it still managed to go on incredible runs in the competition. Steven Gerrard dragged a somewhat good Liverpool side to two Champions League finals, winning one.

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, the improvements off and on the pitch has been nothing less than outstanding. The team currently has every chance in winning all four trophies this season.

Ahead of their semi-final against Villarreal tonight, the Liverpool manager warned his side of complacency and must not take their opponents lightly.

"If we want to go to a final, we have to be on top of our game. We might be favourites on paper, but that is it. It will be tough, but rightly so, it's the semi-finals of the Champions League. It would be crazy if this would be easy.

"Our semi-final record is okay! It's still special even though it's the third time in five years. It's a very special event. It's good that we are no strangers to the occasion."

