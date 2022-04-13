Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | ‘It’s The Strongest Team’ | UEFA Champions League

The rise of Liverpool since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp is exceptional. Taking a team that was fighting for fourth every year (apart from the season), the German has worked miracles and created a side that is regarded as one of, if not, thee best in the world.

From Virgil Van Dijk to Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool Football Club have some of the best players in world football in the last 10/20 years. 

Liverpool Champions League Win Madrid UCL

Liverpool's current squad, however, did not come overnight. It has taken a few transfer windows, very good scouting and a lot of patience. The work of Michael Edwards and now Julian Ward and their teams has been outstanding.

This season, the side are still pushing for a inconceivable quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup. Ahead of tonight's Champions League tie against Benfica, Jurgen Klopp states that this team is the strongest he has ever worked with.

"Yes. It's a bigger squad with higher quality. They are all fit. Since I've been here we've always had great teams, but yes, it's the strongest team (I've had)." 

Is the team strong enough to win every trophy? Only one way to find out.

