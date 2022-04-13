Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | 'He Has A Big Career Ahead Of Him' | Darwin Nunez | UEFA Champions League

A week after Liverpool's 3-1 first-leg victory over Benfica, Jurgen Klopp shared his views on the performance of summer target Darwin Nunez.

The Reds have one foot in the Champions League semi-final, where they would face Villarreal after they beat Bayern Munich last night. However, Jurgen Klopp highlights a certain threat that may stop his side from going through.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez impressed the German manager, despite being on the wrong side of the scoreline.

Benfica's frontman got on the scoresheet after he pulled off Ibrahima Konate to give the Portuguese club a glimmer of hope.

Earlier on in the match, Nunez had a couple of moments where he showed what he is capable of, which is offering more than just being a poacher that puts the ball into the net.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Speaking in yesterday's pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp had nothing but praise for the forward, stating that he has a brilliant future ahead of him.

"An extremely good looking boy eh?! He is a really good boy - he played in front of me battling against Konate. He was calm for the finish. He is good, really good. If he stays healthy, he has a big career ahead of him."

Will Darwin Nunez's bright future start with a move to Liverpool and work under Jurgen Klopp in the summer?

