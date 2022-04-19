Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: 'The Moment Will Come | Mohamed Salah | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

Since coming back from a disappointing end to AFCON, Mohamed Salah hasn't hit the form he had before playing for his national side. Jurgen Klopp shares his hope for the Egyptian to regain that form in the coming future.

Mohamed Salah has been crucial for The Reds ever since he joined from Italian side Roma, especially within the last year and a half. 

Mohamed Salah Jan Vertonghen

His terrific form at the end of last season overflowed into this season, to the point of being regarded as the best player in the world.

The Egyptian King then went to play for his country in the Africa Cup of Nations, in which he disappointingly lost in the final to Sadio Mane's Senegal.

A decent performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final has not gone under the radar for Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool manager stated that he knows his best football will come back, but needs a bit of luck on the way.

"It's completely normal what Mo is going through. He played a really good football game against City. It is just a question of time when he will score again. He needs a bit of luck as well, the moment will definitely come.

Mohamed Salah

"I was really happy with his performance the other day.

"We have had plenty of talks over the time we have had together, but there is no need for a talk at this specific moment. Just the normal stuff about what he has to go in the game and all of these sorts of things." 

Find out where to watch Mo Salah in action tonight here.

