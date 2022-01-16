'It's Like A Family' - Jurgen Klopp On His Love For Liverpool As He Reaches His 350th Game For The Club

Jurgen Klopp has been the best thing to happen to this club in recent years. His appointment has been game changing for the Premier League.

Has oil-powered Manchester City have set a new standard of champion, it was Jurgen Klopp that got together a team that could match the unreachable heights of Pep Guardiola's expensive squad.

Buying good players and turning them into world beaters is something that sets Jurgen Klopp above the rest.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are the perfect match. The love the German as for the club is reciprocated back to him from the fanbase.

Since joining the Merseyside club, Klopp has on many occasion spoken of his love for the club, City and fans alike.

Today's match against Brentford saw Jurgen Klopp reach his 350th game in charge of the Reds. He spoke to Sky Sports after the victory about the marked occasion and his love for the club.

"It is like a family. We want to stay like this. You are not always lucky. I am lucky. We are far away from finishing the book so we will keep writing and see where we end up.

"I'm happy. When I arrived in 2015, the picture looked completely different. It has been intense times since then.

Each little thing you do is really worth it because of the size, and the emotion of this club."

